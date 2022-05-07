 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

Mesa del Sol Tax Increment Development District No. 1
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Notice of Adoption of
Resolution

Notice is hereby given of the title and of a general summary of the subject matter contained in a resolution, duly adopted and approved by the Board of Directors of Mesa del Sol Tax Increment Development District No. 1 on April 28, 2022, relating to the authorization and issuance of the District’s Taxable Short-term Tax Increment Revenue Bond, Series 2022 (the “Bond”). Complete copies of the Resolution are available for public inspection during the normal and regular business hours of the District Clerk, c/o Lawrence Rael, City of Albuquerque, 1 Civic Plaza, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
The title of the Resolution is:

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF THE MESA DEL SOL TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 TAXABLE SHORT-TERM TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BOND, SERIES 2022 IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $1,237,949 TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF AND PAYMENT OF, OR REIMBURSEMENT FOR, CERTAIN PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS, TO BE SECURED BY GROSS RECEIPTS TAX INCREMENT REVENUES GENERATED WITHIN DISTRICT NO. 1; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A SERIES 8 INDENTURE PROVIDING FOR THE SPECIFIC FEATURES AND TERMS OF THE BOND, SUBJECT, IF NECESSARY, TO THE REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF THE NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY, AN EIGHTH SUPPLEMENTAL DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT, A BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT, A FORM OF REQUISITION AND OTHER AGREEMENTS AND CERTIFICATES IN CONNECTION WITH THE BOND; AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF THE BOND TO THE PURCHASER THEREOF; RATIFYING PRIOR CONSISTENT ACTION; AND REPEALING PRIOR INCONSISTENT ACTION.

A general summary of the subject matter contained in the Resolution is set forth in its title. This notice constitutes compliance with § 6-14-6 N.M.S.A. 1978.

Journal: May 7, 2022

