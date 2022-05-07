Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

Submittals will only be received through UNM’s Supplier Portal and sourcing site found at the links below.

Agriculture Irrigation

System Design

The University of

New Mexico,

Albuquerque, New Mexico

RFP 2363-21

Due date is Friday, May 13, 2022 no later than 4:00 PM (MDT)

Additional information may be obtained at the Purchasing Department. For further information, please contact: Sr. Contracts Specialist, Andre Nunez at (505) 277-6888 or

nunezandre@unm.edu.

This request For Proposal (RFP) can be found on the UNM Public Sourcing page at the web site:

https://bids.sciquest.com/

apps/Router/PublicEvent?

CustomerOrg=UNM

Offerors should register on the Supplier Portal in order to respond and receive amendment notices.

