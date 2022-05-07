Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
Submittals will only be received through UNM’s Supplier Portal and sourcing site found at the links below.
Agriculture Irrigation
System Design
The University of
New Mexico,
Albuquerque, New Mexico
RFP 2363-21
Due date is Friday, May 13, 2022 no later than 4:00 PM (MDT)
Additional information may be obtained at the Purchasing Department. For further information, please contact: Sr. Contracts Specialist, Andre Nunez at (505) 277-6888 or
nunezandre@unm.edu.
This request For Proposal (RFP) can be found on the UNM Public Sourcing page at the web site:
https://bids.sciquest.com/
apps/Router/PublicEvent?
CustomerOrg=UNM
Offerors should register on the Supplier Portal in order to respond and receive amendment notices.
Journal: May 7, 2022