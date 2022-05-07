Legal Notices-Government

PUBLIC NOTICE

Board of Trustees

Regular Meeting

June 8, 2022

VILLAGE OF

LOS RANCHOS, NM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Board of Trustees will consider the following item at a Public Hearing during their Regular Meeting on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM at the Warren J. Gray Hall, 6718 Rio Grande Blvd NW . Applications may be viewed at the Village Offices at the above address from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays or by emailing Planning and Zoning at tjustice@losranchosnm.gov to request to view. If you have any questions, please contact Planning and Zoning, at 344-6582.

C. LL 22-03 A request by Los Poblanos LLLP, dba Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Farm, 4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107, for a Craft Distiller 1st Off-Site Location Liquor License with On-Premises Consumption and Package Sales, with Patio Service; Application No. 1226897, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. The property is located at 4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM, in the SU-1 Zone of the South Rio Grande Character Area, and is legally known as Tract A1, Lands of Albert Simms III, Filed 7/6/67. Vol. B4 Folio 97 and Warranty Deed Filed 9/16/78 Vol. D14A Folio 811-813 and Plat of Tracts A2A and A3A, a replat of Tracts A2 and A3, Lands of Albert Simms II, Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico, December 1998. The property contains 25.6371 acres, more or less.

s/Danielle Sedillo-Molina

Clerk

1st Notice of Publication

May 7, 2022

Journal: March 7, 2022