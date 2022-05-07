 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Trustees
Regular Meeting
June 8, 2022
VILLAGE OF
LOS RANCHOS, NM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Board of Trustees will consider the following item at a Public Hearing during their Regular Meeting on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM at the Warren J. Gray Hall, 6718 Rio Grande Blvd NW. Applications may be viewed at the Village Offices at the above address from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays or by emailing Planning and Zoning at tjustice@losranchosnm.gov to request to view. If you have any questions, please contact Planning and Zoning, at 344-6582.

C. LL 22-03 A request by Los Poblanos LLLP, dba Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Farm, 4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107, for a Craft Distiller 1st Off-Site Location Liquor License with On-Premises Consumption and Package Sales, with Patio Service; Application No. 1226897, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. The property is located at 4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM, in the SU-1 Zone of the South Rio Grande Character Area, and is legally known as Tract A1, Lands of Albert Simms III, Filed 7/6/67. Vol. B4 Folio 97 and Warranty Deed Filed 9/16/78 Vol. D14A Folio 811-813 and Plat of Tracts A2A and A3A, a replat of Tracts A2 and A3, Lands of Albert Simms II, Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico, December 1998. The property contains 25.6371 acres, more or less.

s/Danielle Sedillo-Molina
Clerk
1st Notice of Publication
May 7, 2022

Journal: March 7, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'It's time to go'
ABQnews Seeker
Area faces extreme fire weather this ... Area faces extreme fire weather this weekend
2
Councilor proposes 'living lots' for the homeless
ABQnews Seeker
Plan would move illegal campers from ... Plan would move illegal campers from sidewalks and parks
3
NM settles State Police officer's whistleblower suit
ABQnews Seeker
Plaintiff leveled charges against former governor's ... Plaintiff leveled charges against former governor's security detail
4
Virgin Galactic delays flights, again
ABQnews Seeker
Supply-chain and labor constraints push back ... Supply-chain and labor constraints push back passenger flights to next year
5
ABQ man gets life in beating death of daughter
ABQnews Seeker
Father said 5-year-old's refusal to do ... Father said 5-year-old's refusal to do homework 'triggered' him
6
$1 trash hike would help clean camps
ABQnews Seeker
Plan would raise a resident’s monthly ... Plan would raise a resident’s monthly trash bin cost to $18
7
Rio Grande states brace for a difficult summer
ABQnews Seeker
Reps meet to talk about water ... Reps meet to talk about water and wildlife
8
Chef Fernando Ruiz bringing Escondido to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Owners are working with a Homewise ... Owners are working with a Homewise mixed-use project
9
NM regulators adopt clean car rule
ABQnews Seeker
Move aims to cut pollution and ... Move aims to cut pollution and greenhouse gases
10
Not caught stealing ... yet
ABQnews Seeker
Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes ... Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes Park booze, merchandise