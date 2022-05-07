 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF SANTA FE
STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. D-101-PB-2022-00109

IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF EDWARD J. STAFFEL. DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION

Rosemary P. Mulcahy and Michele F. Graveline have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either presented to the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives, c/o Brown Legal Group, PC, 600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, or filed with the First Judicial District Court, Santa Fe County, New Mexico.

DATED: April 27, 2022.

s/Michele F. Graveline
MICHELE F. GRAVELINE, Co-Personal Representative
c/o Brown Legal Group, PC
600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87102
(505) 352-1614

Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'It's time to go'
ABQnews Seeker
Area faces extreme fire weather this ... Area faces extreme fire weather this weekend
2
Councilor proposes 'living lots' for the homeless
ABQnews Seeker
Plan would move illegal campers from ... Plan would move illegal campers from sidewalks and parks
3
NM settles State Police officer's whistleblower suit
ABQnews Seeker
Plaintiff leveled charges against former governor's ... Plaintiff leveled charges against former governor's security detail
4
Virgin Galactic delays flights, again
ABQnews Seeker
Supply-chain and labor constraints push back ... Supply-chain and labor constraints push back passenger flights to next year
5
ABQ man gets life in beating death of daughter
ABQnews Seeker
Father said 5-year-old's refusal to do ... Father said 5-year-old's refusal to do homework 'triggered' him
6
$1 trash hike would help clean camps
ABQnews Seeker
Plan would raise a resident’s monthly ... Plan would raise a resident’s monthly trash bin cost to $18
7
Rio Grande states brace for a difficult summer
ABQnews Seeker
Reps meet to talk about water ... Reps meet to talk about water and wildlife
8
Chef Fernando Ruiz bringing Escondido to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Owners are working with a Homewise ... Owners are working with a Homewise mixed-use project
9
NM regulators adopt clean car rule
ABQnews Seeker
Move aims to cut pollution and ... Move aims to cut pollution and greenhouse gases
10
Not caught stealing ... yet
ABQnews Seeker
Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes ... Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes Park booze, merchandise