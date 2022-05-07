Legal Notices-Non-government

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF SANTA FE
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. D-101-PB-2022-00109
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF EDWARD J. STAFFEL. DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION
Rosemary P. Mulcahy and Michele F. Graveline have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either presented to the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives, c/o Brown Legal Group, PC, 600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, or filed with the First Judicial District Court, Santa Fe County, New Mexico.
DATED: April 27, 2022.
s/Michele F. Graveline
MICHELE F. GRAVELINE, Co-Personal Representative
c/o Brown Legal Group, PC
600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87102
(505) 352-1614
Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022