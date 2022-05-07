Legal Notices-Non-government

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF SANTA FE

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. D-101-PB-2022-00109

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF EDWARD J. STAFFEL. DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION

Rosemary P. Mulcahy and Michele F. Graveline have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either presented to the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives, c/o Brown Legal Group, PC, 600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, or filed with the First Judicial District Court, Santa Fe County, New Mexico.

DATED: April 27, 2022.

s/Michele F. Graveline

MICHELE F. GRAVELINE, Co-Personal Representative

c/o Brown Legal Group, PC

600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203

Albuquerque,

New Mexico 87102

(505) 352-1614

Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022