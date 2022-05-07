Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL



No. SCPB2022050

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SCOTT KOMAR, deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative c/o Stephanie J. Schneider, Post Office Box 3170, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at 1500 Idalia Rd NE, Bernalillo, NM 87004.

DATED: April 27, 2022

/s/ Lana Komar

LANA KOMAR

3610 Oakmount Dr. SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Personal Representative of

the Estate of Scott Komar

BUTT THORNTON & BAEHR PC

/s/ Stephanie J. Schneider

Ryan T. Sanders

Stephanie J. Schneider

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

Post Office Box 3170

Albuquerque, NM 87190

Telephone: (505) 884-0777

rtsanders@btblaw.com

sjschneider@btblaw.com

Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022