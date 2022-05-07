Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
No. SCPB2022050
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SCOTT KOMAR, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative c/o Stephanie J. Schneider, Post Office Box 3170, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at 1500 Idalia Rd NE, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
DATED: April 27, 2022
/s/ Lana Komar
LANA KOMAR
3610 Oakmount Dr. SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Personal Representative of
the Estate of Scott Komar
BUTT THORNTON & BAEHR PC
/s/ Stephanie J. Schneider
Ryan T. Sanders
Stephanie J. Schneider
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
Post Office Box 3170
Albuquerque, NM 87190
Telephone: (505) 884-0777
rtsanders@btblaw.com
sjschneider@btblaw.com
Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022