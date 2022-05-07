Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2022-00107

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUANITA YEPA FOSTER, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, by and through his attorney, Justin T Schutte, Esq., that Leonard J. Foster has been appointed personal representative of the above captioned estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative, through his attorney at the address listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Dated: April 27, 2022

/s/ Justin T Schutte

Justin T Schutte, Attorney for Leonard J. Foster, Personal Representative

1400 Barbara Loop SE Ste J Rio Rancho, NM 87124

505.835.1968

Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022