Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-202-PB-2022-00033

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATES OF RONNIE

SANCHEZ, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned represents the personal representative, Ashley Sanchez, of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned counsel at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Division of the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd. N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87102

Dated: April 27, 2022

/s/ Maria Garcia Geer

Attorney for Personal Representative

Geer, Wissel & Levy, P.A.

P.O. Box 7549

Albuquerque, NM 87194

(505) 243-1733

Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022