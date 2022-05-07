Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2022-00033
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATES OF RONNIE
SANCHEZ, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned represents the personal representative, Ashley Sanchez, of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned counsel at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Division of the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd. N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87102
Dated: April 27, 2022
/s/ Maria Garcia Geer
Attorney for Personal Representative
Geer, Wissel & Levy, P.A.
P.O. Box 7549
Albuquerque, NM 87194
(505) 243-1733
Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022