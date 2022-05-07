Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE NO. D-202-PB-2022-00329
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF RYAN KAREEM FRAITEKH, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Katherine Hughes-Fraitekh has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Ryan Kareem Fraitekh, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
DATED: May 2, 2022
/s/ signed Katherine Hughes-Fraitekh
Katherine Hughes-Fraitekh
HEDRICH LAW, P.A.
/s/ signed Dylan L. Lutey
Dylan P. Lutey
3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 880-1115
Journal: May 7, 14, 21, 2022