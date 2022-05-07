Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE NO. D-202-PB-2022-00304
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF NORA MARIE SANTISTEVAN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lawrence D. Santistevan and Shirley A. Geller have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Nora Marie Santistevan, Deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other deliver of this notice, whichever is later or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Co-Personal Representatives c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A, 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: April 29, 2022
/s/ signed Shirley A. Geller
Shirley A. Geller
/s/ signed Lawrence D. Santistevan
Lawrence D. Santistevan
HEDRICH LAW, P.A.
/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey
Dylan P. Lutey
3500 Comanche Road NE,
Bldg. D
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 880-1115
Journal: May 7, 14, 21, 2022