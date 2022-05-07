Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE NO. D-202-PB-2022-00382
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF PHILIP WILLIAM TURNER, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Russell Edward Turner has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Philip William Turner, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas NW Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
DATED: May 3, 2022
/s/ signed Russell Edward Turner
Russell Edward Turner
HEDRICH LAW, P.A.
/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey
Dylan P. Lutey
3500 Comanche Road NE,
Bldg. D
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 880-1115
Journal: May 7, 14, 21, 2022