Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE NO. D-202-PB-2022-00382

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF PHILIP WILLIAM TURNER, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Russell Edward Turner has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Philip William Turner, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas NW Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

DATED: May 3, 2022

/s/ signed Russell Edward Turner

Russell Edward Turner

HEDRICH LAW, P.A.

/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey

Dylan P. Lutey

3500 Comanche Road NE,

Bldg. D

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 880-1115

Journal: May 7, 14, 21, 2022