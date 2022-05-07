Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
Case No. D-202-CV-2019-07211
PROF-2013-S3 LEGAL TITLE TRUST V, BY U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ANGEL MCDOWELL; ANDRE EUGENE HOWARD
ESTATE,
Defendants,
and
ANGEL MCDOWELL,
Counterclaim, Crossclaim, and Third-Party Plaintiff,
v.
PROF-2013-S3 LEGAL TITLE TRUST V, BY U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE,
Counterclaim Defendant,
and
ANDRE EUGENE HOWARD ESTATE,
Crossclaim Defendant,
and
FAY SERVICING, LLC,
Third-Party Defendant.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
ANDRE EUGENE HOWARD ESTATE: You are hereby notified that the above-named crossclaim Plaintiff Angel McDowell has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause. The general subject matter of the action is your claim to the real property located at 9401 Cerro Largo Pl. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. The real property is legally described as follows:
- LOT NUMBERED SIXTEEN (16) OF PLAT OF VENTANA MESA SUBDIVISION UNIT 1 AT VENTANA RANCH, ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF; FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON MARCH 3, 2005, IN PLAT BOOK 2005C, PAGE 86.
Unless you serve a pleading or other response to the Complaint in this cause of action or before thirty days after the last publication date, default judgment may be entered against you.
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED,
By: /s/ Kevin P. Holmes
Kevin P. Holmes
Holmes Law Firm, P.C.
5203 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE
Suite 2E
(505) 433-1947
Kevin@holmesnm.com
David A. Ferrance
FERRANCE LAW, P.C.
5203 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE
Suite 2E
(505) 273-9379
dave@ferrancepc.com
Attorneys for Angel McDowell
Journal: May 7, 14, 21, 2022