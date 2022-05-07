Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

Case No. D-202-CV-2019-07211

PROF-2013-S3 LEGAL TITLE TRUST V, BY U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANGEL MCDOWELL; ANDRE EUGENE HOWARD

ESTATE,

Defendants,

and

ANGEL MCDOWELL,

Counterclaim, Crossclaim, and Third-Party Plaintiff,

v.

PROF-2013-S3 LEGAL TITLE TRUST V, BY U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE,

Counterclaim Defendant,

and

ANDRE EUGENE HOWARD ESTATE,

Crossclaim Defendant,

and

FAY SERVICING, LLC,

Third-Party Defendant.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION

ANDRE EUGENE HOWARD ESTATE: You are hereby notified that the above-named crossclaim Plaintiff Angel McDowell has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause. The general subject matter of the action is your claim to the real property located at 9401 Cerro Largo Pl. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. The real property is legally described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED SIXTEEN (16) OF PLAT OF VENTANA MESA SUBDIVISION UNIT 1 AT VENTANA RANCH, ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF; FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON MARCH 3, 2005, IN PLAT BOOK 2005C, PAGE 86.

Unless you serve a pleading or other response to the Complaint in this cause of action or before thirty days after the last publication date, default judgment may be entered against you.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED,

By: /s/ Kevin P. Holmes

Kevin P. Holmes

Holmes Law Firm, P.C.

5203 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE

Suite 2E

(505) 433-1947

Kevin@holmesnm.com

David A. Ferrance

FERRANCE LAW, P.C.

5203 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE

Suite 2E

(505) 273-9379

dave@ferrancepc.com

Attorneys for Angel McDowell

Journal: May 7, 14, 21, 2022