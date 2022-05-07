Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-CV-2013-08840

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff,

v.

CLARENCE D. GARCIA, DEBBIE A. GARCIA, BENJAMIN C. WILSON, TARGET NATIONAL BANK,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will on June 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM, outside the front entrance of the Second Judicial District Court, City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, sell and convey to the highest bidder for cash all the right, title, and interest of the above-named defendants in and to the following described real estate located in said County and State:

LOT NUMBERED THREE (3) IN BLOCK NUMBERED TWELVE (12) J.E. BROWN’S SUBDIVISION OF THE EAST HALF OF HTE NORTH 420 FEET OF BLOCK 12, MIRAMONTES PARK UNIT NO. 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON AUGUST 20, 1956 IN PLAT BOOK B3, FOLIO 38

The address of the real property is 2629 Alvarado Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Plaintiff does not represent or warrant that the stated street address is the street address of the described property; if the street address does not match the legal description, then the property being sold herein is the property more particularly described above, not the property located at the street address; any prospective purchaser at the sale is given notice that it should verify the location and address of the property being sold. Said sale will be made pursuant to the judgment entered on April 25, 2022 in the above entitled and numbered cause, which was a suit to foreclose a mortgage held by the above Plaintiff and wherein Plaintiff was adjudged to have a lien against the above-described real estate in the sum of $486,634.53 plus interest thereafter at the rate of 9.640% per annum, the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fee, publication costs, and Plaintiff’s costs expended for taxes, insurance, and keeping the property in good repair. Plaintiff has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

At the date and time stated above, the Special Master may postpone the sale to such later date and time as the Special Master may specify.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that this sale may be subject to a bankruptcy filing, a payoff, a reinstatement or any other condition that would cause the cancellation of this sale. Further, if any of these conditions exist, at the time of sale, this sale will be null and void, the successful bidder’s funds shall be returned, and the Special Master and the mortgagee giving this notice shall not be liable to the successful bidder for any damages.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above-described real property subject to rights of redemption.

Dated: April 26, 2022

/s/ Margaret Lake

Margaret Lake

Special Master

Pro Legal Services, LLC

201 Eubank Blvd. NE, Suite A1

Albuquerque, NM 87123

(505)715-3711

Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 21, 2022

