Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV2022-02167



IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF Michael Robert Lopez FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Robert Lopez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Michael Robert Lopez to Mikala Robert Lopez. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell, District Judge on the 9th day of June, 2022, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully Submitted,

/s/ Michael Robert Lopez

CLERK DISTRICT COURT

By: unknown

Deputy Court Clerk

Journal: May 7, 14, 2022