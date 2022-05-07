Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE



is hereby given. The following vehicle will be sold on 07/14/2022, 10:00 AM, at 3405 Broadway Blvd SE, Lot B Albuquerque, NM 87105. The sale is to satisfy the outstanding charges owed to Compass Towing & Recovery; 1978 TOYOTA COROLLA TE31342304 in the amount of 263.00 and storage fees @ $15.00 per day, plus tax; 1960 JEEP WILLYS 5754866940 in the amount of 263.00 and storage fees @ $15.00 per day, plus tax. Any person possessing lien or ownership in the above-described vehicle must contact Mario at 505-452-7736 before the sale date to satisfy the above debt and remove said vehicle.

Journal: May 7, 14, 2022