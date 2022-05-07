Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D1329-CV2022-00381



IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE FOR Avri Peterson, Petitioner

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME



TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 8:30 a.m. on the 22nd day of June, 2022 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from: Avri Chandra Peterson to Max Danger Peterson.

AUDREY GARCIA, Court Manager

By: /s/ Dominique Sanchez, Judicial Specialist

Submitted by: /s/ Avri

Peterson

Journal: April 30, May 7, 2022