Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. Notice is hereby given that PODS Enterprises, LLC, located at 2501 Karsten Court SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, will sell the contents of certain containers at auction to the highest bidder to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Auction will be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com starting on June 1, 2022 and ending on June 8, 2022 at 12PM EST. Contents to be sold may include general household goods, electronics, office & business equipment, furniture, clothing and other miscellaneous personal property. The name and address of the occupants and items to be sold are as follows: MaDera Miller (1212 El Camino Real, Suite H 737, San Bruno, CA 94066) – chairs, children’s easel, miscellaneous boxes, bags and other items.

Journal: April 30, May 7, 2022

