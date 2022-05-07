Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00294

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK D. SCHUTT, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within four months after the mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative in care of her attorneys at P.O. Box 1888, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.

DATED: April 20, 2022.

/s/Robert J. Schutt, Personal Representative/

RODEY, DICKASON, SLOAN, AKIN & ROBB, P.A.

Electronically Filed

By s/Robert M. St. John/

Robert M. St. John

Attorneys for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1888

Albuquerque, NM 87103

Telephone: (505) 768-7337

Facsimile: (505) 768-7395

Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022