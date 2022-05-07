Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
No. 20220487
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF Ursinia
Hernandez, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo, County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Dated April 27, 2022
/s/ Barbara Studerus
6448 Bosque Meadows Pl NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Journal: April 30, May 7, 14, 2022