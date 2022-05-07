 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
IN THE PROBATE COURT

No. 20220459

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BILLY RAY EMRICK aka Bill R. Emrick, deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave. SW, 2nd floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Dated: May 3, 2022

MARGARET EMRICK,
personal representative
c/o Mary G. Wilson, attorney-at-law
Wilson & Associates, P.C.
2901 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE,
Suite 101G
Albuquerque, NM 87112
(505) 881-6136

Journal: May 7, 14, 21, 2022

