Journal owner launches hyper-local community news site

Journal Publishing Co. has launched a new digital news product that will focus on neighborhood-level news in three “zones” in the Albuquerque metro area.

Neighborhood Journal, which operates independently from the Albuquerque Journal, is led by Editor Tracy Goldizen and is currently focusing on two zones in Northeast Albuquerque and one in the northwest, including about 20 named neighborhoods, according to Goldizen.

Goldizen said the publication aims to foster a “community feeling within the city.”

“Eventually we’d like to give each neighborhood of Albuquerque and the metro area its own community newspaper online,” she said. ” … We’re really hoping to be able to connect residents with the businesses, the schools, the other people (and) the organizations in their neighborhood.”

The organization’s website, neighborhoodjournal.com, will offer free access through June 30. Starting July 1, it will be available to subscribers for $4.95 per month, according to a release.

While Neighborhood Journal is operating in just three parts of the city, the publication aims to eventually expand its reach. Readers are invited to look for their neighborhood on the website. Suggestions for new neighborhoods to cover as well as community news tips may be sent to editor@neighborhoodjournal.com.

The organization’s staff is headquartered at the Journal’s flagship campus, 7777 Jefferson NE, in separate offices from the Albuquerque Journal.

More information is available at 505-823-7200 or info@neighborhoodjournal.com.