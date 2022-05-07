Can we keep our son from cashing out his Roth?

Q: Our son is 18 years old and works part-time for a retail store. He should make between $10,000 and $12,000 this year. I believe it is true that he will owe no income tax based on his level of earnings, but would like confirmation of that. We want to get him started on a retirement plan. With no tax due, he gets no benefit from an IRA contribution. But we think a Roth IRA would be perfect. No tax deduction but tax-free growth and a future tax-free withdrawal. He does not have the cash to contribute so we told him we would contribute $6,000 to a new Roth for him. My question is whether there are any rules that would allow us to prevent him from taking this money out of the Roth account.

A: First, great idea! Funding a retirement plan at an early age allows a longer period of tax-free accumulation within the plan.

Second, you are right about your son having no tax liability for 2022. The standard deduction of $12,950 will offset his earned income. No tax is due.

You can fund the Roth contribution — there is no tracing of the source of the funds. Of course, your son will need to establish the Roth account.

Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent your son from withdrawing the funds at his discretion. The acronym “IRA” stands for individual retirement account so the account is completely under your son’s control.

Employer-established plans, such as a 401(k), can restrict access to funds. Hardship distributions may be allowed prior to retirement but, even then, the employee needs to prove a hardship allowed by the plan.

Early Roth distributions can create adverse tax effects. First, a distribution before the first day of the fifth year after the Roth is established can lead to tax and penalties.

If you establish your son’s first Roth in calendar 2022, a distribution before Jan. 1, 2027, could create a negative tax result.

Tax and penalties may also apply if a distribution is taken before the beneficiary reaches age 59½. There are a few exceptions to this rule but for this discussion, I will not detail each of them.

At this point we have concluded: 1) your son may take the Roth funds whenever he wants, and 2) the tax result will be bad if he does so before age 59½ (which is long after five years have passed).

Therefore, you might try to frighten him into keeping the funds in the Roth with tales of tax horrors. Just hope he does not research what these horrors are.

Try to convince him that an early distribution will be like facing the rabid fox that terrorized the U.S. Capitol or the bunny from the final scenes of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The reality is that he will be facing nothing fiercer than an energetic Golden Retriever puppy. IRS may nibble on his ears a bit but otherwise will do nothing worse than lick him to death.

How is this, you ask? First, any Roth distributions, whenever taken, are first deemed to be from the after-tax (nondeductible) contributions.

Because the contributions created no tax benefit, a withdrawal of those contributions creates no taxable income. Without income, there can be no penalty.

After contributions, distributions are assumed to come from three types of “conversions.” None of those would apply to your proposal.

Last in line, distributions come from earnings. Earnings on Roth contributions generate a tax benefit by their tax-deferred treatment.

If your son takes distributions that exceed all contributions made over the years, he will be taxed on that excess (which is earnings). He will also pay a penalty of 10% of the earnings withdrawn.

If you start a pattern of $6,000 annual contributions, the account will quickly start to grow. I know that is your intent.

But a pattern of annual contributions also creates a healthy base of contribution dollars that may be withdrawn by your son with no tax cost.

If the rabid fox and the fierce bunny ideas did not work, you could try threatening to cut off all future contributions. That threat has more teeth (or saliva) than a Golden puppy.

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.