Angela Arriaga has been hired as a business development specialist for New Mexico at Aero-Graphics, Inc.

Arriaga will be responsible for expanding the company’s client base. She comes to Aero-Graphics with more than 10 years of experience in geospatial, aviation, processing and surveying, and has a background in operations management in light detection and ranging and Ortho Imagery.

Aero-Graphics is a privately owned, full-service geospatial services company located in Salt Lake City.