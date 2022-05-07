Briefcase: Lovelace Medical Group announces new COO

Christie White, MBA, HCM-CMPE has been hired as the chief operations officer of Lovelace Medical Group.

White replaces Donna Basden, who was the previous COO for eight years. She has more than 26 years of experience in health care, including both in-patient hospital and ambulatory operation management. She most recently served as assistant vice president of hospital operations for Lovelace Medical Group/Lovelace Medical Center/Lovelace Cancer Center. In this role, she managed all aspects of the hospital medicine services and ambulatory services, including the hospitalist program, medical oncology, radiation oncology, gamma-knife, infectious disease and the neuro-hospitalist program.

In addition to leading the radiation oncology program to achieve American College of Radiology accreditation in 2017 and re-accreditation in 2020, White is preparing the cancer program for its 2023 Commission on Cancer accreditation. She received a bachelor’s in business administration and master’s in healthcare management from University of Phoenix. White is a member of the board of directors for the New Mexico Cancer Research Alliance, a member of the Society of Hospital Medicine, Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators and the American Society of Radiation Oncology Administrators.