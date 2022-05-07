 Albuquerque med spa opens West Side location - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque med spa opens West Side location

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Heather Badal, owner of Flawless Med Spa & Wellness, is opening her second location on Albuquerque’s West Side, located at 6941 Taylor Ranch NW. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

Just over a decade after launching, Flawless Med Spa & Wellness is readying to expand westward with the opening of its second location on Albuquerque’s West Side.

The new location, at 6941 Taylor Ranch NW, opened April 24 with a soft launch.

A grand opening is slated for May 21.

Owner Heather Badal said she had been contemplating opening a second location prior to the pandemic, but held off until she came across the perfect building earlier this year.

The location was also a match, she said, because many of her customers at her original location, at Menaul near Carlisle, were traveling across the river for services.

The West Side location, Badal said, is going to serve as the flagship location for the brand.

Though many services at Flawless Med Spa are offered at regular spas, like facials and beauty treatments, Badal said the distinction of being a med spa means her business offers medical grade services administered or overseen by medical professionals like lip injections, medical-grade facial peels and CoolSculpting, which is a treatment used to freeze fat cells.

Badal said that treatments from medical spas can achieve results much quicker than over-the-counter care.

But while nurses may be administering some procedures, Badal said the experience is not clinical.

“If you come to us for cosmetic injection, you have a full hour of our time and that’s with a nurse and a nurse is going to sit there and talk to you and listen to you and hear what you want,” she said.

Wellness is also a core aspect of the business.

Prior to the pandemic, Badal said there was already an interest in wellness by consumers, but this interest only increased over the past two years.

“Up until now we’ve really focused on the aesthetic side, so everything outward facing — Botox, cosmetic injections, you know, laser hair removal, all of that,” she said. “This is more like ‘what’s going on’ on the inside.”

To meet this interest, Flawless Med Spa will offer specially formulated vitamin shots and IV-infusion therapies.

Flawless Med Spa also utilizes blood panels to examine if there are any hormone issues needing to be addressed to improve skin and hair appearance.

Specials and discounts will run through the month of May to celebrate the opening.

Flawless Med Spa & Wellness is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Visit stayflawless.com for more information.

