 I-40 rehab project set to start between Tijeras, Carnuel - Albuquerque Journal

I-40 rehab project set to start between Tijeras, Carnuel

By Journal Staff Report

Drivers who travel through the canyon east of Albuquerque can expect roadwork on Interstate 40 starting Monday, May 9.

The state Department of Transportation says work on a road rehabilitation project between Tijeras and Carnuel will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“Two lanes of traffic on I-40 will remain open for work performed both eastbound and westbound,” the DOT said in a release.

Work on the $8.1 million project is expected to be completed in January.

Visit nmroads.com for any updates.

