APD investigating death of man in Nob Hill apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in Nob Hill Saturday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the Richmond Street Studios apartment complex on Richmond and Silver SE. When they arrived they found a man dead inside an apartment.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are conducting interviews, Gallegos said. He did not provide any other details on how the man died.