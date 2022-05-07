 APD investigating death of man in Nob Hill apartment - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating death of man in Nob Hill apartment

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in Nob Hill Saturday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the Richmond Street Studios apartment complex on Richmond and Silver SE. When they arrived they found a man dead inside an apartment.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are conducting interviews, Gallegos said. He did not provide any other details on how the man died.

Albuquerque Journal

