Eastbound I-40 closed at Unser following crash

One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a semitrailer on Albuquerque’s West Side Saturday afternoon.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to the serious-injury crash on eastbound Interstate 40 near Coors. He said all eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed from Unser to Coors and southbound Unser is also closed.

Gallegos did not provide any details on how the crash occurred.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area,” he wrote in an email.