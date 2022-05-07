 Eastbound I-40 closed at Unser following crash - Albuquerque Journal

Eastbound I-40 closed at Unser following crash

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a semitrailer on Albuquerque’s West Side Saturday afternoon.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to the serious-injury crash on eastbound Interstate 40 near Coors. He said all eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed from Unser to Coors and southbound Unser is also closed.

Gallegos did not provide any details on how the crash occurred.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area,” he wrote in an email.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Eastbound I-40 closed at Unser following crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
FBI looking for woman suspected of robbing Grants bank
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI and the Grants Police ... The FBI and the Grants Police Department are looking for a woman they've dubbed 'the red shoe robber' who is suspected of holding up ...
2
Eastbound I-40 closed at Unser following crash
ABQnews Seeker
One person has been taken to ... One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a semitrailer on Albuquerque's West Side Saturday afternoon. Gilbert ...
3
APD investigating death of man in Nob Hill apartment
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in Nob Hill Saturday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department ...
4
I-40 rehab project set to start between Tijeras, Carnuel
ABQnews Seeker
Drivers who travel through the canyon ... Drivers who travel through the canyon east of Albuquerque can expect roadwork on Interstate 40 starting Monday, May 9. The state Department of Transportation ...
5
Albuquerque med spa opens West Side location
ABQnews Seeker
Taylor Ranch site will be company's ... Taylor Ranch site will be company's flagship location
6
Old Town shopkeepers say parking is a perpetual problem
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town shopkeepers hear about it ... Old Town shopkeepers hear about it all the time: customers complaining about parking near their Old Town shop. At Old Town Hobbies and Games, ...
7
Alito’s now-leaked opinion casts doubt on SCOTUS
ABQnews Seeker
  In the 1320s, the Roman ...   In the 1320s, the Roman Catholic Church was shaken by a dispute about papal infallibility. The pope's position on the issue wasn't what ...
8
Multigenerationalism can help startups thrive
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico ... Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico Angels' members, investors and startup owners will be writing columns on economic development and startup opportunities in the ...
9
Can we keep our son from cashing out his ...
ABQnews Seeker
Q: Our son is 18 years ... Q: Our son is 18 years old and works part-time for a retail store. He should make between $10,000 and $12,000 this year. I ...