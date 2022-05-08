Cerrillos hosts Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race

Participants in the Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race take off on Main Street in Cerrillos on Saturday to start the competition. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Joe Polonsky and his burro Jake, right, the overall winners in the 6-mile course, trot into town beside second place finishers John Roberts and his burro Louise at the Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Cerrillos resident Sister Anthony — who beforehand prayed for the teams in the Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race — celebrates the achievements with John Roberts and his burro Louise, left, and Joe Polonsky and his burro Jake. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

The old mining town of Cerrillos played host to its first Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race on Saturday.

About 30 participants — people plus burros — from around the Southwest took part in the race that had them hoofing it on Main Street before taking to the hills, following the trails of Cerrillos Hills State Park.

There were two courses: 6-mile and 3-mile routes, with racers in the longer one following Western Pack Burro Association rules.

New Mexico Pack Burros on its website says the race is one of 14 pack burro races in California, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico supported by the Western Pack Burro Association.

“The sport originated in Colorado as a draw for small town tourism and a way to promote the working heritage of the American burro in mining communities,” according to New Mexico Pack Burros.