High winds, dry air to challenge firefighting through Monday

As expected, high winds ramped up in northern New Mexico late Saturday morning, creating challenging conditions for those fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Although firefighting aircraft were able to fly in the earlier part of the day, Todd Abel, the operations section chief, said they had to be grounded around 11 a.m. due to turbulence and a lack of visibility due to smoke.

He said crews are working all along the perimeter to protect homes, barns and other structures.

As of Saturday, the fire in San Miguel and Mora counties near Las Vegas, New Mexico, has been burning for 32 days. It has grown to more than 172,000 acres and is 21% contained. It stood at about 168,000 acres on Friday.

It is the second largest wildfire in state history and the biggest currently burning in the United States. More than 1,400 personnel are working to fight the fire.

The wind is only supposed to get stronger and the air drier over the next several days.

“We’re in it now,” said Dave Bales, the incident commander, at the evening briefing. “You can feel the winds… We’re in that red flag period here for the extended period of time into Monday night.”

Describing the scenario as “challenging” and “complex,” incident meteorologist Bladen Breitreiter said a “broad, robust, upper level system” is moving in and bringing with it high winds — nearing 50 to 55 mph on Sunday — higher temperatures and low humidity.

A red flag warning went into effect around 11 a.m. Saturday and will continue through 9 p.m. Monday. A high-wind warning will go into effect around 2 a.m. Sunday and continue until 6 a.m. Monday.

“The long and short of it is: expect windy to very windy conditions from tonight all the way through Monday, as well as persistent dry conditions and warm, above normal temperatures.” Breitreiter said Saturday.

However, officials stressed that there were some success stories.

No new evacuations were ordered and residents of Cinder Road and Camp Luna have been allowed back into their homes after those areas were downgraded from GO status — “mandatory full evacuation” — to SET — “prepare for evacuation.”

“We want to remind all residents of San Miguel and Mora counties, as evacuation levels change and your (residence) becomes deemed an area of evacuation, we encourage you to take immediate action,” county officials wrote in a news release. “This is a long-term event, and we do not anticipate having ‘control’ of this fire any time soon.”

Cerro Pelado Fire grows

Winds also created difficult conditions for the Cerro Pelado Fire near Los Alamos.

A red flag warning was issued Saturday due to winds gusting up to 35 mph and humidity in the single digits, according to a news release from the Santa Fe National Forest.

The fire grew more than 2,500 acres from Friday to Saturday and was now at 34,671 acres with 11% contained.

Los Alamos County officials said the fire is within 5 miles of the national lab and 10 miles from the town.

The lab and the county have been put under Stage 3 fire restrictions, meaning, among other things, trails maintained by the Department of Energy and the county trails are closed to all recreational use, campfires and charcoal grilling are prohibited.

Down south, the Bear Trap Fire in Magdalena ranger district is at 4,400 acres and 0% contained. The fire is not a threat to any communities and no homes have been evacuated.