 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit to temporarily close through May 24; extends through June 26 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit to temporarily close through May 24; extends through June 26

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will temporarily close through May 24 in Albuquerque. The traveling exhibit will remain in Albuquerque through June 26. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal)

Two weeks ago, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” announced an extension through May.

On Saturday, the traveling exhibit announced that it extend through June 26 at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District in Albuquerque.

Though, according to organizers, the exhibit will be temporarily closed through May 24 for maintenance to upgrade its customer experience.

“Customers who purchased tickets during the closure can exchange them for another date of equal value (VIP,

Peak, Off-Peak, Child), or receive a full refund. To accommodate ticket holders and people who would still like to attend the immersive experience,” according to a statement from the company.

Customers who are affected by the temporary closure can contact hello@vangoghalbuquerque.com for a ticket exchange or refund.

The traveling opened in Albuquerque on March 2.

The exhibit features more than 300 of the greatest works of the post-Impressionist artist. Guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits.

