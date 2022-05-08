Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on UNM men’s golf, Aggies Caravan

THE NCAA could have sent the UNM men’s golf team to a regional a little closer to home — -Norman (Oklahoma) Regional (instead, sent San Diego State); Bryan (Texas) Regional (instead Boise State and Colorado State); Stockton (California) Regional (instead, Nevada). Yes, our Lobos were designated to travel to Florida for the Palm Beach Gardens Regional. Use one more club than usual Lobos in the probable rain, heat and stifling humidity. Still better than the UNM women’s team putting on a happy face and hosting the Albuquerque Regional with no chance for their team to head to the NCAA Championship.

— ABQ Linkster

THE NMSU AGGIE Caravan is headed to Albuquerque on (Thursday). I imagine a few Aggie alums will show up to the “meet and greet.” Maybe Danny Gonzales, with his contempt toward NMSU, could head over to the Nativo Lodge that evening to shake things up and intensify this rivalry?

— Retro Lobo

Danny: It’s Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Nativo Lodge (6000 Pan American NE). Attending will be AD Mario Moccia and these first-year head coaches — Jerry Kill (football), Jody Adams-Birch (women’s basketball) and Greg Heiar (men’s basketball). — Randy, Journal