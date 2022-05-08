 Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on UNM men's golf, Aggies Caravan - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on UNM men’s golf, Aggies Caravan

By ABQJournal News Staff

THE NCAA could have sent the UNM men’s golf team to a regional a little closer to home — -Norman (Oklahoma) Regional (instead, sent San Diego State); Bryan (Texas) Regional (instead Boise State and Colorado State); Stockton (California) Regional (instead, Nevada). Yes, our Lobos were designated to travel to Florida for the Palm Beach Gardens Regional. Use one more club than usual Lobos in the probable rain, heat and stifling humidity. Still better than the UNM women’s team putting on a happy face and hosting the Albuquerque Regional with no chance for their team to head to the NCAA Championship.

— ABQ Linkster

THE NMSU AGGIE Caravan is headed to Albuquerque on (Thursday). I imagine a few Aggie alums will show up to the “meet and greet.” Maybe Danny Gonzales, with his contempt toward NMSU, could head over to the Nativo Lodge that evening to shake things up and intensify this rivalry?

— Retro Lobo

Danny: It’s Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Nativo Lodge (6000 Pan American NE). Attending will be AD Mario Moccia and these first-year head coaches — Jerry Kill (football), Jody Adams-Birch (women’s basketball) and Greg Heiar (men’s basketball). — Randy, Journal

Home » Sports » Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on UNM men’s golf, Aggies Caravan

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on UNM men's ...
Featured Sports
THE NCAA could have sent the ... THE NCAA could have sent the UNM men's golf team to a regional a little closer to home — -Norman (Oklahoma) Regional (instead, sent ...
2
Prep baseball: Cleveland rallies miraculously twice; Valley rolls in ...
Featured Sports
The first round of the Class ... The first round of the Class 5A state baseball tournament ended Saturday with Sandia surviving a sca ...
3
Prep track and field: St. Mike's wins hard-earned third ...
Featured Sports
Cottonwood Classical came oh so close ... Cottonwood Classical came oh so close to winning its first boys Class 3A state track and field championship Saturday. In the end, however, the ...
4
At long last: United finally scores, salvages draw with ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's Harry Swartz scored ... New Mexico United's Harry Swartz scored in stoppage time with an 11-on-10 advantage to salvage a 1-1 tie Saturday at Isotopes Park with San ...
5
Wildfire-impacted athletes doing their best at state track and ...
Featured Sports
Robertson’s Isiah Estrada comes out of ... Robertson’s Isiah Estrada comes out of the blocks at the start of the medley relay Friday at the state meet. (Mike Sandoval for the ...
6
Isotopes endure a win-one, lose-one Thursday
Featured Sports
'TOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... 'TOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (2-2, 6.33) vs. Dodgers RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.66) ...
7
Prep tennis: Singles, doubles champions crowned (with photo gallery)
Featured Sports
A familiar sight: The player winning ... A familiar sight: The player winning the large-school boys singles state tennis championship was wea ...
8
Lobo football: Gonzales encouraged by team's gains in strength
College
When it comes to weight training ... When it comes to weight training and preparing for the college football season, University of New Me ...
9
'Cowboy' hopes to end losing skid, prove he still ...
Boxing/MMA
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, that old softy, ... Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, that old softy, teared up during a Wednesday news conference when asked abo ...