Second man arrested in fatal street race shooting

Detectives have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a man during a fight at a street race on Albuquerque’s West Side last summer.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said Jose Cuevas, 25, initially fled from police after a warrant was issued for his arrest in late March. He turned himself in several weeks later and was booked into jail on Tuesday.

Cuevas and Isaiah Perez, 24, are charged with murder. Perez was arrested in March.

Police say the pair were involved in a fight that led to the fatal shooting of Daniel Garcia at a street race in the area of 100 Aerospace Parkway NW on Aug. 8, 2021. Garcia, 28, and his friends had come from Gallup to participate in the street race.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, witnesses said Perez challenged Garcia to a race but he declined, saying Perez’s Porsche would beat his vehicle. This sparked a physical fight between Garcia and Perez and his friends, including Cuevas.

Garcia’s friends told police they decided to leave since they could see the other group was armed.

“Daniel Garcia got into his car and drove away from the group and the men followed him,” Atkins said. “The group was seen surrounding Garcia’s car and pulling on the handles. As they demanded he get out of the car, Garcia attempted to drive forward and at that point shots were fired.”

Garcia died at the scene.