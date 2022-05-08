Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy sweep team titles

La Cueva and Albuquerque Academy shared the riches at the state team tennis championships.

The Academy boys, for the 19th consecutive time, won state. The Chargers were Class 1A-4A champs, as were the Academy girls.

In 5A, La Cueva’s boys and girls dominated on a breezy and sometimes windy Saturday at the Jerry Cline Tennis Complex.

CLASS 5A: La Cueva’s boys won state for the seventh time in eight seasons as the Bears beat Piedra Vista 7-1 in the final.

Tanin Ramnath, Alex Lumanog, Calvin Van Dyke, Luke Gordon and Linas Wang won in singles, with Ramnath/Van Dyke and Lumanog/Thaaj Bhardwaj earning victories in doubles.

“To finish it off like this means a lot,” said Ramnath, one of three seniors on the team and the 5A state singles runner-up. “I’m just happy for the guys.”

La Cueva’s only team loss came to Academy. The Bears rolled through their 5A competition.

“Honestly, it’s our chemistry,” said Lumanog, who won state doubles with Van Dyke on Thursday. “It’s how we all get along, our team spirit, how everyone is there for each other.”

La Cueva has won state in three straight seasons: 2019, 2021 and this year. There was no 2020 state tournament because of the pandemic.

No. 2 seed Piedra Vista finished 20-2, with both losses coming to La Cueva.

The La Cueva girls had a 6-0 triumph over No. 2 Rio Rancho. There were singles wins by state champion Cameron King, plus Stephanie Romero (a sophomore, like King, who lost the state singles final to King two days earlier) and Janie Xiong. King and Romero teamed up for one doubles victory. Xiong and Yana Outkin, and Kendall King and Ella Lundahl, also won their doubles matches.

“We worked hard to be seeded (No. 1), and it’s just a cherry on the cake pretty much that we were able to put our foot down and finish it off,” Bears coach Amy Heimerl said. La Cueva went back-to-back as 5A team champs.

CLASS 1A-4A: The top-seeded Academy boys blanked No. 7 St. Michael’s 5-0 in the championship match, and Academy only graduates only one senior off this team.

“We’ll be (as) deep or deeper next year,” Chargers coach Mike Cheves said. “These boys worked hard this year. There’s a lot of camaraderie, and this was a tremendous end to an outstanding year.”

The Chargers didn’t lose a match this spring, and their team showing came after they went 1-2 in doubles, and had three of the top four singles players, in the individual portion of state.

Academy won its three doubles matches in the team final with Connor Dils/Jack Hubbard, Joseph Braun/Oliver Lorenz and Jacob Anderson/Tanner Dils. Lorenz and Austin Curtis won the singles matches.

“What makes our team so special is how deep we are,” said Braun, who finished second in individual singles on Thursday night. “We’ve got a lot of really good players and the depth is great.”

The Academy girls beat No. 3 Belen 5-0 in the team final. The Chargers started by winning all three doubles matches with Lily Bosch/Ava Badger, Marisa Rogholt/Katharine Van Kesteren and Shay Villegas/Emeline Doscher.

Bosch and Badger were the singles winners. Badger’s victory was the clinching point as Academy won all three of its postseason matches by a 5-0 score.

“Today was really special,” said Badger, the team’s only senior. “I’ve been on the team for five years, so I grew up with all of the girls that are on the team, so it was special.”