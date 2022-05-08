 OKC, Isotopes both slam, but Dodgers prevail - Albuquerque Journal

OKC, Isotopes both slam, but Dodgers prevail

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES SUNDAY: At Oklahoma City

1:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ryan Feltner (3-0, 3.20) vs. Dodgers RHP Beau Burrows (1-1, 5.32)

SATURDAY: Albuquerque’s Alan Trejo hit the first grand slam of the evening, but Jake Lamb and Oklahoma City had the last slam, and laugh.

Lamb connected on a blast to cap a six-run sixth inning as the Dodgers won 8-5.

Albuquerque has dropped three straight contests after winning the initial two matchups of this series.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

Box score: Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 5

 

Home » From the newspaper » OKC, Isotopes both slam, but Dodgers prevail

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
OKC, Isotopes both slam, but Dodgers prevail
Featured Sports
'TOPES SUNDAY: At Oklahoma City 1:05 ... 'TOPES SUNDAY: At Oklahoma City 1:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ryan Feltner (3-0, 3.20) vs. Dodgers RHP Beau Burrows (1-1, 5.32) ...
2
Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy sweep team titles
Featured Sports
La Cueva and Albuquerque Academy shared ... La Cueva and Albuquerque Academy shared the riches at the state team tennis championships.
3
Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on UNM men's ...
Featured Sports
THE NCAA could have sent the ... THE NCAA could have sent the UNM men's golf team to a regional a little closer to home — -Norman (Oklahoma) Regional (instead, sent ...
4
Prep baseball: Cleveland rallies miraculously twice; Valley rolls in ...
Featured Sports
The first round of the Class ... The first round of the Class 5A state baseball tournament ended Saturday with Sandia surviving a sca ...
5
Prep track and field: St. Mike's wins hard-earned third ...
Featured Sports
Cottonwood Classical came oh so close ... Cottonwood Classical came oh so close to winning its first boys Class 3A state track and field championship Saturday. In the end, however, the ...
6
At long last: United finally scores, salvages draw with ...
Featured Sports
Saturday's belated Cinco de Mayo party ... Saturday's belated Cinco de Mayo party lasted just long enough for New Mexico United fans. Harry Swartz hammered in a rebound goal in the ...
7
Wildfire-impacted athletes doing their best at state track and ...
Featured Sports
Robertson’s Isiah Estrada comes out of ... Robertson’s Isiah Estrada comes out of the blocks at the start of the medley relay Friday at the state meet. (Mike Sandoval for the ...
8
Isotopes endure a win-one, lose-one Thursday
Featured Sports
'TOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... 'TOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (2-2, 6.33) vs. Dodgers RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.66) ...
9
Prep tennis: Singles, doubles champions crowned (with photo gallery)
Featured Sports
A familiar sight: The player winning ... A familiar sight: The player winning the large-school boys singles state tennis championship was wea ...