OKC, Isotopes both slam, but Dodgers prevail

‘TOPES SUNDAY: At Oklahoma City

1:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ryan Feltner (3-0, 3.20) vs. Dodgers RHP Beau Burrows (1-1, 5.32)

SATURDAY: Albuquerque’s Alan Trejo hit the first grand slam of the evening, but Jake Lamb and Oklahoma City had the last slam, and laugh.

Lamb connected on a blast to cap a six-run sixth inning as the Dodgers won 8-5.

Albuquerque has dropped three straight contests after winning the initial two matchups of this series.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

Box score: Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 5