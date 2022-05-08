Spring sports roundup: Lobos get even with Nevada in slugfest series

RENO, Nevada — The New Mexico Lobos have had trouble getting outs during their Mountain West Conference series against Nevada, but the Wolf Pack has had the same problem with the Lobos.

New Mexico (18-27, 9-17 MWC) defeated Nevada 17-10 on Saturday, a day after the Wolf Pack (24-21, 14-9) beat the Lobos 18-10.

The two teams were scheduled to play a 1 p.m. series final Sunday.

Brayden Runion led the Lobos on Saturday, going 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.

Nevada accumulated 20 hits against seven Lobo pitchers in the opener, which sent UNM to its fifth loss in six games. Starter Matt Haley (2-3), went five innings and took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits. It was the fifth time this season that New Mexico has allowed 18 runs or more. Seven Nevada batters had at least two hits. Nevada scored seven runs in the sixth inning and six more in the eighth to go up 18-4.

Despite the high scoring, the game had only one home run — by Lobo first baseman Kyle Landers, his third of the season. Lenny Junior Ashby had two of UNM’s nine hits and drove in four runs.

n In Riverside, California, New Mexico State (18-25, 8-15 Western Athletic Conference) managed only three hits in an 11-0 loss to Cal Baptist (28-15, 14-9). The Aggies dropped the series opener 6-2, getting only one hit — a home run by Logan Gallina.

Saturday, Cal Baptist banged out 13 hits against three NMSU pitchers. Starter Frank Dickson IV (1-1) took the loss.

The series finale is set for 1 p.m. Sunday and streams on ESPN+.

SOFTBALL: New Mexico (25-24, 5-15) plays host Boise State (36-10, 15-5) on Sunday in a noon series finale after taking Saturday off because of bad weather forecasts. The Broncos swept UNM in a Friday doubleheader 13-4 and 8-0. The losses dropped New Mexico into last place in the nine-team MWC.

n In Orem, Utah, New Mexico State (11-36, 6-19 WAC) split the regular-season-ending doubleheader at Utah Valley (22-25, 12-12), losing 8-5 before winning 9-8. Riley Carley homered and drove in three runs in a 3-for-4 performance in the nightcap. Next up for the Aggies is the WAC tournament Thursday-Saturday in Hunstville, Texas.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, New Mexico State’s season ended with a 4-0 loss to No. 12 overall seed Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

GOLF: UNM juniors Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh are preparing for the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, which begins Monday and continues through Wednesay at the UNM Championship Course.

New Mexico State is one of the 12 teams in the field. The top four teams at the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships, held May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The top two individuals (not on advancing teams) will also advance to the NCAA Championships.