 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL LEGAL NOTICE

The State of New Mexico is seeking office space for approximately 2,684 leasable square feet for the Department of Corrections within the city limits of Portales, NM: This is official notice that the State of New Mexico intends to release a Request for Proposal (RFP) on or about May 16, 2022.
This RFP will be available for free download Monday, May 16, 2022 and can be found online at:
https://bids.sciquest.com/
apps/Router/PublicEvent
?CustomerOrg=StateOfNewMexico&tab=PHX_NAV_SourcingOpenForBid&tmstmp=1467214109161; potential Offerors must be registered at: https://solutions.sciquest.com/apps/
Router/RegistrationChecklist or at the following location: General Services Department, Facilities Management Division, 2542 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87502. This RFP contains all conditions governing this procurement for agency leased space requirements and architectural program, along with the rating and ranking process. All contact regarding this RFP shall be made to Facilities Management Division Leasing Specialist, Sarah Gano at 505-629-9577 or sarah.gano@state.nm.us

Journal: May 8-15, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Northern NM residents are returning to homes reduced to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even as some residents are now ... Even as some residents are now able to return to their properties, new evacuations have spread into Taos County
2
NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat
2022 election
One polling site has already relocated; ... One polling site has already relocated; election officials say contingency plans in place
3
NM governor candidates split on releasing tax returns
ABQnews Seeker
4 of 7 vying for seat ... 4 of 7 vying for seat provided information
4
UpFront: Early advocates are angry, ready to rally again ...
ABQnews Seeker
'I'm so so angry at the ... 'I'm so so angry at the direction of our country'
5
APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police ...
6
Man sought in fatal shooting of girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling ... Suspect, 38, fled scene after telling sister gun 'just went off' according to detective's report
7
HopeWorks won't get future city contracts
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason ... Contractor's outstanding debt cited as reason for decision
8
'Educator at heart' selected as new LESC director
ABQnews Seeker
Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new ... Gwen Perea Warniment calls her new post 'a dream job'
9
Five arrested in 2020 killing in Taos County
2022 election
Key information about the crime was ... Key information about the crime was sent to police in a letter from a witness
10
Five honored for humanitarian, community philanthropic contributions
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was ... The New Mexico Humanitarian Awards was created in 2008