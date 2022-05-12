 Q&A: Democratic attorney general candidate Brian S. Colón - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: Democratic attorney general candidate Brian S. Colón

By The Candidate

Brian S. Colón

NAME: Brian S. Colón

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: New Mexico state auditor

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 21 years practicing law in New Mexico

EDUCATION: B.A. from New Mexico State University, J.D. from University of New Mexico School of Law

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: colonfornm.com

1. What would your top priorities be as attorney general? ​​

My priorities: hold violent repeat offenders accountable and strengthen resources for the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit; environmental protection — ensure that large corporations do not harm our environment and sacred resources such as water; and consumer protection — strengthen the consumer protection division to protect New Mexicans from fraud.

2. What would be your strategy for handling the ongoing water lawsuit between New Mexico and Texas?  

New Mexico has taken an aggressive litigation posture which has placed us in a position of strength. I will continue to aggressively defend our most valuable resource ensuring we maintain a strong litigation position for settlement negotiations. In my administration we will be prepared for trial should settlement prove unsuccessful.

3. Do you support or oppose changing New Mexico’s open records law to allow the names of applicants for some top government positions to be kept secret? 

My record as state auditor shows I am a consistent proponent of transparency in government. As a champion for transparency in government, I support an open process as to hiring for top government positions.

4. If elected, would you hire outside firms to represent New Mexico in some court cases? If so, what would be your criteria for determining when such an approach to litigation should be used? 

I will lead outside counsel selected with a transparent process previously utilized by AGs Udall, Madrid, King and Balderas. We would be at a significant disadvantage in the fight against global companies such as big pharma/tobacco and environmental polluters with the risk of losing significant recoveries without this model.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.

