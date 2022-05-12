Q&A: House District 11 Republican candidate Lisa Meyer-Hagen

NAME: Lisa Meyer-Hagen

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Real estate — associate broker

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Responsible citizen; ran for Senate District 12 in 2020

EDUCATION: B.A. psychology; literacy specialist

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: TBD

1. New Mexico is highly reliant on the oil and natural gas industries to generate revenue to fund state programs, as evidenced by recent oil boom and bust cycles. What steps should the Legislature take to diversify the state’s economy and revenue base?

Diversify education options for the next generation. Open trade and vocational schools giving students viable employment options and reason to remain in New Mexico.

2. During the last regular legislative session, there was an unsuccessful push to make it easier to keep certain defendants behind bars until trial. Should New Mexico law be changed to make it easier to hold individuals charged with violent offenses such as murder and first-degree child abuse behind bars until trial?

Yes. Individuals charged with murder, first-degree child abuse or any other violent offense should be kept behind bars until trial.

3. What steps should the Legislature take to address crime and public safety amid a rise in violent crime rates?

Eliminate catch and release.

4. What changes, if any, should New Mexico make to its gross receipts tax code?

Empower small business to thrive. Restructure tax code so as to eliminate GRT altogether. Priority is to make tax code business friendly.

5. New Mexico is currently the only state that does not pay its legislators a salary, though lawmakers do get per diem payments and can qualify for a legislative pension. Do you support or oppose a salaried Legislature and, if so, how much should lawmakers be paid?

Legislators are servants of the people. Money should not be a motivator.

6. What more, if anything, should the Legislature do to address a court ruling that found New Mexico is failing to provide a sufficient education to all students, especially Native Americans and those who don’t speak English as a first language?

Intact families are number one indicator of educational success. Support the family unit and encourage parent involvement in their kids’ education. Honor, value support and empower Native American cultures to lead themselves. Legislators need to get out of the way.

7. What should be the priority as New Mexico seeks to strengthen its health care system? How should the state address a shortage of nurses and other health care workers?

Attract health care professionals by making New Mexico attractive. Competitive compensation, better educational outcomes for kids, create a thriving economy vs. welfare state, increase public safety, increase number of health care facilities in rural areas, value and support health care professionals by not running them into the ground.

8. In recent years, New Mexico has steadily increased spending on early childhood programs, such as home visiting, prekindergarten and child care assistance, and created a new early childhood trust fund. Do you support or oppose the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would withdraw more money from the state’s permanent school fund to increase funding for early childhood services and K-12 education?

Oppose. More money is not going to fix the problem. Strengthen the family unit and education results will increase.

9. In order to address climate change and air quality issues, do you support or oppose legislation limiting greenhouse gas emissions and requiring the state achieve net-zero emissions by 2050?

We need an honest, televised, statewide conversation on the topic of climate change. The best and brightest scientists on both sides of the issue need to be allowed to speak publicly, in the context of a civil debate, so New Mexicans are informed about differing opinions on this subject.

10. New Mexico recently became the 17th state to regulate and tax recreational cannabis sales? What, if any, changes do you believe should be made to the existing law?

Accountability and disclosure of any and all adverse effects of legalized cannabis on population and culture is imperative.

11. Do you believe changes should be made to the emergency powers held by a governor during a pandemic or other time of crisis. If so, do you believe such powers should be expanded or reduced and in what specific ways?

Yes, indefinite, unilateral decision making by one branch of government during a public emergency, without the input of the Legislature or the courts, should not be allowed. Emergency powers of one branch of government should be limited to 30 days after which the other two branches should be involved.

12. What changes, if any, should New Mexico make to its election laws and primary system? Do you support or oppose opening the state’s primary elections to voters who aren’t affiliated with either major political party?

Voter ID, paper ballots with watermark, no drop boxes and absentee ballots for military and very sick.

13. Would you support a merit-based evaluation system to determine how the state spends its capital outlay funding?

Depends on who controls the “merit-based evaluation” committee and how they are appointed.

14. Do you support or oppose authorizing an independent redistricting commission to perform the once-per-decade task of redrawing New Mexico’s political boundary lines?

Depends on who or how the “independent” redistricting commission is appointed.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.