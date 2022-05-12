Q&A: House District 29 Republican candidate Adelious d. Stith

NAME: Adelious d. Stith

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Investment advisor representative and insurance agent

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: International experience; trained facilitator/speaker/coach; business owner; veteran; restaurant manager and trainer; executive assistant.

EDUCATION: B.S. in organization management; M.A. in international relations

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: adelious4nm.com

1. New Mexico is highly reliant on the oil and natural gas industries to generate revenue to fund state programs, as evidenced by recent oil boom and bust cycles. What steps should the Legislature take to diversify the state’s economy and revenue base?

The state should consider all sources synonymous with New Mexico: oil, gas, wind, solar, and electric as a phase in proportion. Using all elements together will decrease the 36% dependence upon the feds for budgetary measures.

2. During the last regular legislative session, there was an unsuccessful push to make it easier to keep certain defendants behind bars until trial. Should New Mexico law be changed to make it easier to hold individuals charged with violent offenses such as murder and first-degree child abuse behind bars until trial?

Yes, hardened criminals do not need issued ankle monitors. Separation is needed to protect law-abiding citizens from their criminal activity. Amendments must be repealed to rid loopholes found in current law. Public safety addresses the rights to personal safety. Current law addresses criminal’s rights rather than the public.

3. What steps should the Legislature take to address crime and public safety amid a rise in violent crime rates?

Put a referendum on the ballot to allow for correction to the previous amendments. The changes have not decreased criminal acts but incentivized. Criminals claim indigence where release is granted without prejudice. Repeal loopholes, replace with laws holding a criminal culpable. The cost of holding an alleged criminal protects the public from further acts of criminal activity.

4. What changes, if any, should New Mexico make to its gross receipts tax code?

Get rid of it and replace it with a flat tax. One fair tax applied to all on a purchase rather than tier tax structure based on level of government and/or municipalities. Our tax structure must reflect encouragement for business revenue and spending power for consumers.

5. New Mexico is currently the only state that does not pay its legislators a salary, though lawmakers do get per diem payments and can qualify for a legislative pension. Do you support or oppose a salaried Legislature and, if so, how much should lawmakers be paid?

I do not support lawmakers on payroll. The legislature should be an environment for fresh ideas, constantly assessing policies and laws to ensure representation of the citizenry, and not encroachment with laws. It should not become another place to be employed, attachment to the government or creating a quid pro quo situation to those who are senior employees of the government.

6. What more, if anything, should the Legislature do to address a court ruling that found New Mexico is failing to provide a sufficient education to all students, especially Native Americans and those who don’t speak English as a first language?

American citizens have priority. Strongly evaluate processes used for Native Americans for efficiency and measured results. With PED control, stifles the local school boards from addressing problems at the lowest level. Current law does not address parent involvement. It is a local school board situation who must be allowed to take the necessary steps to address and correct deficiencies.

7. What should be the priority as New Mexico seeks to strengthen its health care system?

Decrease and audit Medicaid. With 40% of the New Mexico population dependent, it bogs down the system and overwhelms providers, lowers quality of care, and rising costs. Audit would reveal those ineligibles. Some must use private insurance. Develop apprenticeship programs with local hospitals and young students.

8. In recent years, New Mexico has steadily increased spending on early childhood programs, such as home visiting, prekindergarten and child care assistance, and created a new early childhood trust fund. Do you support or oppose the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would withdraw more money from the state’s permanent school fund to increase funding for early childhood services and K-12 education?

This will eventually decrease the fund and its purpose. Leaders of this state have a responsibility to adhere to the goal and objectives of the fund. Having to tap into the fund now shows our budget is not thoughtfully planned or executed. I do not support raiding the permanent fund.

9. In order to address climate change and air quality issues, do you support or oppose legislation limiting greenhouse gas emissions and requiring the state achieve net-zero emissions by 2050?

I am not sure of this possibility. Working to achieve a goal such as this requires all states working to achieve an achievable net-zero emissions not just New Mexico. I will not support anything that brings harm to the survival of the family in the name of a political objective.

10. New Mexico recently became the 17th state to regulate and tax recreational cannabis sales? What, if any, changes do you believe should be made to the existing law?

I support the use of marijuana for medical purposes. I do not believe legalizing took into account the effects upon the family. Reliable data was available to examine before legalization. If the resources of New Mexico were properly managed, this type of extreme measure to capture revenue would not be needed.

11. Do you believe changes should be made to the emergency powers held by a governor during a pandemic or other time of crisis. If so, do you believe such powers should be expanded or reduced and in what specific ways?

Specifically, develop a working plan to prevent unilateral decisions, involves approval of the legislature, but protects the rights of the people. An emergency plan can be implemented with the understanding it will be managed by the legislature, not just by one person.

12. What changes, if any, should New Mexico make to its election laws and primary system?

Reduce early voting days, repeal using an expired ID to request ballots, abandon the idea of monitoring locations, ensure a one person one vote system, and develop a true chain of custody system to minimize fraud. I believe every person should have a voice to decide representation.

13. Would you support a merit-based evaluation system to determine how the state spends its capital outlay funding?

This type of system will only be subject to change to fit an agenda. Public safety, maintenance schedules, and safety protocols, and previous budgeted items (using funds for which it was allocated) should be the system to determine funding for expenditures.

14. Do you support or oppose authorizing an independent redistricting commission to perform the once-per-decade task of redrawing New Mexico’s political boundary lines?

Ruling was determined that a single party in charge of government did not properly align districts in the special session Dec. 21; thus, a more diverse group of thinkers without an agenda will be able to develop districts more aligned with constituents within a particular district.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.