 Northern NM wildfire surpasses 200,000 acres - Albuquerque Journal

Northern NM wildfire surpasses 200,000 acres

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire in northern New Mexico has now surpassed 200,000 acres. 

More than 1,750 firefighters are assigned to the blaze as of Tuesday morning. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that residents in mandatory evacuation areas who choose not to leave are “rolling the dice” during days of high-risk fire weather.  

“These fires move extremely fast,” she said. 

The blaze is the nation’s largest current wildfire and the second-largest in New Mexico history.

The fire has grown to 203,920 acres in San Miguel and Mora counties and is 39% contained.    

Incident commander Dave Bales said crews are concentrated on the north and south ends of the fire. 

High winds on Monday blew embers ahead of the main fire, in some places “spotting” ahead at least two miles.  

“Trying to go on a direct fire edge with a dozer or a hand crew or even a retardant line — a two-mile spot is going to jump that,” Bales said. “That has been our biggest challenge so far.” 

Crews continue to patrol fire areas that are contained west of Las Vegas, said operations section chief Todd Abel. 

“With the amount of winds we’re having … we want to make sure we have people in there,” Abel said. 

New Mexico has six “strike teams” battling six fires in six counties.  

“This is that elite crew that is called in to tackle the most difficult wildfires,” Lujan Grisham said.   

Officials have spent about $51 million fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire to date, according to state forester Laura McCarthy and data from the National Interagency Coordination Center. 

Lujan Grisham said that she believes there will be “significant federal liability” for the destruction. 

The Hermits Peak wildfire began as a U.S. Forest Service prescribed burn in early April. 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Northern NM wildfire surpasses 200,000 acres

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM begins voting amid wildfire threat
2022 election
New Mexico began absentee and early ... New Mexico began absentee and early voting for the June 7 primary election on Tuesday as wildfires filled the air with smoke and forced ...
2
Court hearing: Did Biden legally suspend oil lease sales?
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden legally called for ... President Joe Biden legally called for suspending new and gas lease sales while considering their effect on climate change, and onshore and offshore sales ...
3
Watery graves recall early Las Vegas' organized crime days
ABQnews Seeker
Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized ... Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level ...
4
Queen delegates opening of Parliament for 1st time
ABQnews Seeker
Queen Elizabeth II delegated one of ... Queen Elizabeth II delegated one of her most important public duties to Prince Charles on Tuesday, underscoring the increasingly central role the heir to ...
5
Northern NM wildfire surpasses 200,000 acres
ABQnews Seeker
The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire in ... The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire in northern New Mexico has now surpassed 200,000 acres.  More than 1,750 firefighters are assigned to the blaze as ...
6
Bonnie Raitt sets Oct. 4 date in Albuquerque; Marc ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just like that ... Bonnie Raitt ... Just like that ... Bonnie Raitt is planning a show in Albuquerque. The Grammy Award-winning musician is slated to perform on Tuesday, Oct. 4, ...
7
Man shot, critically injured in Northwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque detectives are investigating after a ... Albuquerque detectives are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured in Northwest Albuquerque Tuesday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, ...
8
Navajo Nation composer Raven Chacon wins the Pulitzer Prize ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raven Chacon is the first Native ... Raven Chacon is the first Native composer to win
9
Marcos Jr. won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows
ABQnews Seeker
The namesake son of late Philippine ... The namesake son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared to have been elected Philippine president by a landslide in an astonishing reversal of ...