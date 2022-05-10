 Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record - Albuquerque Journal

Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record

By Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian and Josh Boak / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections as he increasingly tries to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil.

Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices, but he sought to channel the anger against the GOP.

“Look, I know you’ve got to be frustrated,” he said. “I know, I can taste it. Frustrated by high prices, by gridlock in Congress, by the time it takes to get anything done.

“The MAGA Republicans are counting on you to be as frustrated by the pace of progress, which they’ve done everything they can to slow down, that you will hand power over to them … so they can enact their extreme agenda,” Biden said.

Biden’s branding of his opposition as “ultra-MAGA Republicans” — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — has emerged as a White House trope in recent weeks as the White House hopes for a pre-midterms reset for Democrats, who face stiff headwinds heading into the November elections. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that “it’s the president’s phrase.”

It is a message seemingly aimed directly at the listless and divided base of Biden’s own party, as Democrats struggle to keep their voters motivated, as well as at some moderate voters who still recoil at the memory of Trump’s tumultuous tenure in office.

“Look, I think Biden needs to motivate his base ahead of the midterms. And nothing motivates Democrats like voting against Trump,” said GOP strategist Alex Conant. “Trump’s not on the ballot this fall. But Biden is going to try to convince voters that he is.”

Biden, Conant argued, has little choice.

“They’re not going to run on his record. They’re not going to make big, bold policy promises,” he said, so that leaves villainizing the opponent “and the best way to do that is to tie him to Trump.”

For Democrats, who have unified control of Washington, running against the minority party is risky, as even Biden acknowledged that voters tend to blame those in control for the nation’s state of affairs.

But the White House believes Republicans have thrown them a lifeline, in the form of GOP Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point plan, released in late February, that would impose a modest tax increase on many of the lowest-paid Americans, while opening the door for cutting Social Security and Medicare.

The plan, meant as a draft governing agenda for when the GOP retakes power, has been rejected by many Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. But that is not stopping Biden and Democrats from trying to tie Republicans to it more broadly. Scott, R-Fla., is the chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm and a member of Senate GOP leadership.

“That’s a plan in writing and he’s in the leadership,” Biden said.

Biden argued that the potential tax hikes would make it even harder for families struggling with inflation to afford food, housing and transportation, as prices rise at the fastest pace in four decades.

“I want every American to know that I’m taking inflation very seriously, and it’s my top domestic priority,” Biden said.

Scott fired back in comments Tuesday, calling on Biden to resign, and deeming him “unfit” for the job.

“I have a plan. I mean, it’s real simple,” he told reporters. “I put out my ideas and how we need to rescue this country. He doesn’t have a plan. And you didn’t hear any ideas today. I mean, he says he was going to come up with his ideas and fix inflation.”

In recent days, the White House has extended the “ultra-MAGA” label to broader criticism of Republicans on other matters, including the push to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion established in the Roe v. Wade decision of the Supreme Court.

Biden believes most general election voters haven’t yet tuned in to the midterms and are missing what it views as “extreme” positions taken by GOP candidates and lawmakers, particularly in primaries, according to two people familiar with the White House’s thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. They said the president’s new branding for Republicans is meant to spotlight candidates and policies that may energize the GOP’s grassroots but that he believes are out of step with the majority of voters, sharpening the choice facing voters this November.

Speaking Monday night at a Democratic fundraiser, Biden tested out the “ultra-MAGA” messaging with donors, referencing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ moves to restrict some textbooks from being used in the classroom and Scott’s plan to require regular congressional reauthorization of social safety net programs.

“This is not your father’s Republican Party,” Biden said. This is a MAGA party. This is the MAGA party. And the head of their Republican campaign committee, Senator Rick Scott, the Ultra-MAGA agenda he put forward, he raises taxes on 70 million people who make well less than $100,000.”

On Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was echoing Biden’s line as he pushed for Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law.

“Now the MAGA Republicans have taken over,” he said. “If MAGA Republicans get their way, pregnant women can lose their lives because there will be no exception if the life of the mother is at risk.”

John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who has worked for Biden, said it’s important to draw sharp contrasts with political opponents.”

“Whether you’re in a governor’s race in Michigan or you’re in a Senate race in New Hampshire, those contrasts become really important, because it’s good for voters to know what each side stands for,” he said. “You’re talking to swing voters, without a doubt, because at the end of the day, independents, swing voters, moderates can make or break a cycle for Democrats and Republicans.”

Speaking Tuesday, Biden, who ran for office aiming to heal the nation’s divisions, said, “I never expected the ultra-MAGA Republicans who seem to control the Republican Party now to have been able to control the Republican Party. I never anticipated that happening.”

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Home » AP Feeds » Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol ...
AP Feeds
Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator said ... Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its ...
2
Pillen beats Trump's candidate in Nebraska governor primary
AP Feeds
Republican voters in Nebraska picked Jim ... Republican voters in Nebraska picked Jim Pillen as their nominee for governor on Tuesday, siding with the University of Nebraska regent backed by the ...
3
Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary
AP Feeds
In an early victory for a ... In an early victory for a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate at the start of midterm season, Rep. Alex Mooney on Tuesday beat fellow incumbent Rep. ...
4
Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt ...
AP Feeds
Russia pummeled the vital port of ... Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as ...
5
Political reality: Congress can't save -- or end -- ...
AP Feeds
After fighting for decades over abortion ... After fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the stark political limits of its ability to save -- or ...
6
Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout
AP Feeds
A murder suspect and the jailer ... A murder suspect and the jailer who helped him escape from an Alabama lockup were carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 ...
7
Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned ... President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to 'ultra-MAGA' Republicans in ...
8
Crucial NATO decisions expected in Finland, Sweden this week
AP Feeds
Key decision-makers in non-aligned Finland and ... Key decision-makers in non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious ...
9
Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead
AP Feeds
A former Alabama jail official on ... A former Alabama jail official on the run with a murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday as ...