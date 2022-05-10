 NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat - Albuquerque Journal

NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Jared Andra, left, and James Amo, wildland firefighters from Stevensville Montana, park their rig outside the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas last week. They and other firefighters from around the country are staying at the historic hotel to help fight the Calf Canyon/ Hermit Peak Fire. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexico began absentee and early voting for the June 7 primary election on Tuesday as wildfires filled the air with smoke and forced the relocation of at least one polling site.

Election administrators also said they are preparing contingency plans as mandatory evacuations hit more communities. They also encouraged people to vote early.

In Mora County, the clerk’s office moved its polling location to Wagon Mound, a village about an hour’s drive from the county seat. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver also encouraged voters in San Miguel, Los Alamos, Taos and Sandoval counties to vote as soon as they can, in case fires disrupt government services.

At more than 200,000 acres, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico, is the largest now burning in the United States. Another fire – the Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains – is also threatening parts of northern New Mexico.

“We’re asking our community members to be prepared and start planning – make a voting plan – so they’re not caught unexpectedly if we have to evacuate,” Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas said in an interview.

The warnings come as New Mexico enters the crucial four weeks before election day. Voters in next month’s primary are choosing nominees for governor, attorney general and all 70 seats in the state House, in addition to local races.

County clerks throughout the state on Tuesday began mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Each of the 33 counties is also offering an early-voting site for people who want to cast a ballot in person.

Expanded early-voting sites go into effect May 21.

While absentee voting numbers surged during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, turnout is off to a slow start this year.

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said her office mailed out all 2,600 ballots that had been requested Tuesday – a figure more in line with a municipal election than a statewide primary.

“So far,” she said, “it’s not a good amount, in my opinion. We’re going to have to try to get the message out on that.”

Stover is taking an “all-of-the-above” approach to turnout, encouraging voters to cast a ballot in whatever way is most convenient.

This year’s primary election is the first that will allow New Mexico independent voters to participate, if they change their affiliation at the polls to register with a major party.

Independent and minor party voters are free to show up at a voting location and register with the major party they want to cast a ballot for.

Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians – the state’s three major parties – cannot, however, switch affiliation at the polls to participate in a primary.

Toulouse Oliver said voters who have left home because of the wildfires are free to have an absentee ballot mailed to their current location.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is June 2.

“Though the situation with the fires is rapidly evolving,” Toulouse Oliver said, “my office and election administrators throughout the state have already deployed plans to help communities vote and are in the process of developing further contingencies to ensure all voter needs continue to be met.”

Voting early, absentee Candidate profiles
Voters can visit NMVote.org to request an absentee ballot or see other information.
In Albuquerque, the county clerk’s office is operating an early voting site 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week at its annex at 1500 Lomas NW, through May 20.Expanded early voting begins May 21.
The Journal will begin profiling the Republican candidates for governor Friday and continue with an article each day on a candidate or a statewide race through the end of the following week.

Home » 2022 election » NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Five arrested in 2020 killing in Taos County
2022 election
Key information about the crime was ... Key information about the crime was sent to police in a letter from a witness
2
NM begins absentee, early voting amid wildfire threat
2022 election
One polling site has already relocated; ... One polling site has already relocated; election officials say contingency plans in place
3
Lujan Grisham reports $3.7M in cash on hand
2022 election
Campaign account balance doubles any GOP ... Campaign account balance doubles any GOP challenger's
4
Ronchetti slams Dow for legislative voting record
2022 election
Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal ... Ad accuses her of 'rewarding illegal immigration'
5
Lujan Grisham's campaign accused of exceeding donation limit
2022 election
Complaint says governor received $22K from ... Complaint says governor received $22K from Pueblo of Santo Domingo
6
Large donations fuel NM campaigns
2022 election
Some of the biggest contributions come ... Some of the biggest contributions come from the oil and gas industry
7
Dow questions Ronchetti’s Trump loyalty
2022 election
5 candidates to face off in ... 5 candidates to face off in GOP primary June 7
8
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
9
Judge denies bid to toss out NM's updated map, ...
2022 election
GOP described new map as partisan ... GOP described new map as partisan gerrymander