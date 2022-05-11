Socorro girls win 3A title by 111 shots: Yes, 111

There is lapping the field and then there is what the Socorro girls did Tuesday afternoon in the finale of the Class 1A-3A state golf championships at The Canyon Club at Four Hills.

The Warriors won back-to-back titles, and now have 21 championships in program history. And they did so by shooting a 2-day total of 776, 111 strokes ahead of runner-up Dexter.

After building an opening- round lead of 50 strokes, Tuesday “was just about having fun and getting it done,” Warriors coach Kristin Griego said. On Monday, “it was not our best, but they knew we had a significant lead and (Tuesday) they were able to relax and just play golf.”

Socorro placed four players among the top seven, including individual medalist Dayzie Whitehorse, who shot a 184 for a 2-stroke win over Bosque School’s Lauren Buffett. Whitehorse had some work to do Tuesday as she sat in third place after Monday’s round, one stroke behind Buffett and teammate Tivonne Anaya.

“It hasn’t really hit yet,” she said of being medalist. “I have strived for this. My goal was to get third place or higher, and to get a state championship, that makes me more overjoyed than anything and to be a senior, as well.”

On the boys side, things were closer; Mesilla Valley won for the second time in its history, and for the first time since 2005, shooting a 565, well ahead of Clovis Christian at 705.

The SonBlazers did so behind brothers Logan Morris, a junior who was first at 11-over 155, and Riley Morris, a sophomore who tied for second with Santa Fe Prep’s Fisher Hirsch, both two strokes back. The team is coached by the brothers’ father Chad Morris, who is not a golfer.

“I’m just a dad who volunteered to be a coach because there wasn’t a program,” he said. “But they (the brothers) play golf and I decided to do it. They push each other to be better every day.”

That work ethic permeates the team, he said.

“These boys came up and each and every one of them worked their tails off all year to get to this point,” coach Morris said. “And they just performed this Monday and Tuesday. It was just amazing to see them perform the way they did. We played every day. Practiced every day and worked hard. Every day we worked on something different to better our game for this week.”

Logan Morris said he and his brother have a friendly competition with each other.

“I had to beat my brother out and I got him by two strokes so it feels good,” he said. “I can brag on him until next year. It’s a fun rivalry. It’s not like he gets mad at me, I know he’s happy for me and I’d be happy if he won, too. We push each other and we try to make each other better each day because we each know we want to win. But one wants to win more than the other sometimes.”

