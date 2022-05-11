Mail carriers, residents join forces to stamp out hunger

A can of soup, a tin of sardines or a packet of noodles can make all the difference to a person who is struggling with hunger; multiply that can, tin and packet thousands of times and it can have a much larger positive impact that reaches farther into communities.

The annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign will be held Saturday and residents of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, Belen and communities around the state can help be part of that impact by leaving nonperishable food items by their mailboxes. Mail carriers will pick up the items and take them to local post offices, where volunteers will sort the food for transfer to the Roadrunner Food Bank.

In New Mexico, one in four children and one in six people overall are at risk of hunger, said Roadrunner spokeswoman Sonya Warwick. Last year, Roadrunner distributed 60 million pounds of food through its network of 500 partners, she said.

Anyone age 12 and older can volunteer to help unload letter carrier vehicles and sort food alongside food bank staff members. A sign-up sheet is available at the Roadrunner Food Bank website, www.rrfb.org.