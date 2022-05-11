De La Cerda says she’s going pro in Australia

Former New Mexico women’s basketball player and Roswell native Jaedyn De La Cerda said Tuesday she has signed to play professionally with a team in South Australia, Noarlunga City.
“(And) the journey continues … just in a different location” she tweeted Tuesday with a graphic detailing her next move.
De La Cerda was an All-Mountain West Conference as a Lobo “super-senior” during UNM’s 26-10 season in 2021-22, leading the team in scoring (14.3 points) and minutes (33.25) per game.
and the journey continues… just in a different location 🇦🇺🦘 #wfwypf pic.twitter.com/BMWPgJ0sSH
— jaeeedlc (@dlc23_jae) May 10, 2022