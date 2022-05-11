 De La Cerda says she's going pro in Australia - Albuquerque Journal

De La Cerda says she’s going pro in Australia

By ABQJournal News Staff

Former New Mexico women’s basketball player and Roswell native Jaedyn De La Cerda said Tuesday she has signed to play professionally with a team in South Australia, Noarlunga City.
“(And) the journey continues … just in a different location” she tweeted Tuesday with a graphic detailing her next move.

De La Cerda was an All-Mountain West Conference as a Lobo “super-senior” during UNM’s 26-10 season in 2021-22, leading the team in scoring (14.3 points) and minutes (33.25) per game.

 

