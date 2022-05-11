Lobo baseball outslugs visiting New Mexico State

New Mexico’s Lenny Junior Ashby hit two bases-empty homers and Shane Podsednik was 2-for-5 with a team-high four RBIs as the Lobos (19-28) beat New Mexico State 13-7 at Santa Ana Star Field on Tuesday night.

Also starring at the plate for UNM were Braydon Runion and Willie Cano, with three hits apiece.

The Aggies (18-27) were led by Logan Gallina, who went 5-for-5 with three RBIs.

It was the third time in as many games that the Lobos have beaten New Mexico State this season. The two teams face off once more, May 17 at Santa Ana Star Field.

Box score: New Mexico 13, New Mexico State 7