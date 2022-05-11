APD investigating fatal shooting in Southeast ABQ

Albuquerque police say one person was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were sent to the area of Cardenas and Southern at around 12:30 a.m. after authorities received reports of a shooting there.

“Officers arrived and located one individual who had succumbed to injuries on scene,” Jewell said in an email. He didn’t say if the person killed was a man or a woman, or if investigators have a suspect or know what led to the shooting.



