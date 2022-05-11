Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

MEETING

OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF THE

JUAN TABO HILLS

ESTATES PUBLIC

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Juan Tabo Hills Estates Public Improvement District (the “District”) will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., City Council Committee Room, 9th Floor, Room 9081on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 3:30p.m. The meeting will be open to the public.

An agenda for the meeting may be obtained 72 hours prior to the meeting from the City Council Offices, which are located on the Ninth Floor, Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico.

If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing or meeting, please contact the District at the City Council Offices, Ninth Floor, Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico, at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats. Please contact the District at the City Council Offices, Ninth Floor, Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico, if a summary or other type of accessible format is needed.

This notice is given pursuant to NMSA 1978, Section 5-11-23 (2001, as amended), the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, NMSA 1978, Sections 10-15-1 to -4 (1974, as amended), and District Resolution No. 2021-04.

Journal: May 11, 2022