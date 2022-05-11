Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

MEETING

OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF THE

INSPIRATION PUBLIC

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Inspiration Public Improvement District (the “District”) will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., City Council Committee Room, Ninth Floor, Room 9081, on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public.

An agenda for the meeting may be obtained 72 hours prior to the meeting from the City Council Offices, which are located on the Ninth Floor, Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico.

At this meeting, the Board will determine, among other things, whether the District should acquire public infrastructure described in the general plan of the District (collectively, the “Series 2022 Project”). A copy of the general plan of the District is included in the Notice of Formation Resolution recorded on November 23, 2020, in the real property records of Bernalillo County, New Mexico as Document #2020118504. In making this determination, the Board will (i) consider the study of the feasibility and benefits of the public infrastructure improvement project, which includes the Series 2022 Project, prepared in accordance with the Public Improvement District Act, NMSA 1978, Sections 5-11-1 to -27 (2001, as amended through 2019) (the “Feasibility Study”) and (ii) hold a public hearing on (a) the Series 2022 Project and (b) the related Feasibility Study.

If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing or meeting, please contact the District at the City Council Offices, Ninth Floor, Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico, at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats. Please contact the District at the City Council Offices, Ninth Floor, Albuquerque Government Center, One Civic Plaza, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico, if a summary or other type of accessible format is needed.

This notice is given pursuant to NMSA 1978, Section 5-11-23 (2001, as amended), the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, NMSA 1978, Sections 10-15-1 to -4 (1974, as amended), and District Resolution No. 2021-01.

Journal: May 11, 2022