Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS

Submittals will only be received through UNM’s Supplier Portal and sourcing site found at the links below.

UNM Health Science and Health System Strategic Planning Initiative
The University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico

RFP 2361-21

Due date is Tuesday, May 31, 2022 no later than 2:00 PM (MDT)

Additional information may be obtained at the Purchasing Department. For further information, please contact: Sr. Contracts Specialist, Angie Stuart at (505) 277-7707 or mastuart1@unm.edu

This request For Proposal (RFP) can be found on the UNM Public Sourcing page at the web site: https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/
PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=
UNM

Offerors should register on the Supplier Portal in order to respond and receive amendment notices. https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/
PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=
UNM

Journal: May 11, 2022

